Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $244.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.18. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $258.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

