Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.08

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.08 and traded as high as $111.60. Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) shares last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 24,300 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.08.

About Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.