Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.56. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 22,556,855 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on NAK shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $3.25 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $268.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,418,999 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 470,541 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114,440 shares in the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

