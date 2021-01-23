Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 630 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average is $149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $165.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

