NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 97.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

