NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. NortonLifeLock posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. 5,047,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919,787 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,224 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,512 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2,189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,761 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

