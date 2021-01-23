NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after buying an additional 72,038 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 85.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 37.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

