Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Lowered by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $1,180,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS opened at $96.90 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.82.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.