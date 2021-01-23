Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 2.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Novartis by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Novartis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

NVS opened at $96.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.82. The firm has a market cap of $221.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

