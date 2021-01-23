Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 182.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,230,000 after buying an additional 236,451 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $69,127,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

