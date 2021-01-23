NPCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,702.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $370,595.42 and $2,702.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008205 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 166.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The Reddit community for NPCoin is https://reddit.com/