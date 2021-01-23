NuBits Price Up 5% This Week (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. NuBits has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $14,188.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One NuBits token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001201 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00043443 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

