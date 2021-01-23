Nucleus Vision Market Cap Hits $6.27 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $133,501.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.74 or 0.00632553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.35 or 0.04315571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017811 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

