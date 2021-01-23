Nuco.cloud Market Capitalization Hits $2.27 Million (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $130,624.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00058053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00126683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00076447 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00276984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00040427 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Nuco.cloud Token Trading

Nuco.cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.