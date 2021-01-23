NuCypher Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.14 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $80.85 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NuCypher has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00126323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076380 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00279713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00070990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00040230 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,083,784,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,750,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

Buying and Selling NuCypher

NuCypher can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

