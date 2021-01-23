Nuggets Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market cap of $664,088.38 and $1,735.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00056916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00127154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076703 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00283827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040213 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

