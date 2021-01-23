NULS Hits One Day Volume of $59.21 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $35.97 million and approximately $59.21 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00056024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00127864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00077794 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00274995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00070632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039308 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

