NULS (NULS) Market Capitalization Hits $33.95 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. NULS has a total market cap of $33.95 million and $28.57 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00055421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00126406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00077207 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00280490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00072313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00040665 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.