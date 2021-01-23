Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $27.84

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $27.84 or 0.00086945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $124.32 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00077544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.09 or 0.00662355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.46 or 0.04370555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017902 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,627 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

