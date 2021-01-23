NuShares Price Down 36% Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One NuShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $375.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00011670 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,851,875,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,774,569 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

