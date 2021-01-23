Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.77

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $14.90. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 6,697 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.