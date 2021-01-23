Nwam LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,662,000 after purchasing an additional 88,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51.

