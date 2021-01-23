Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 22,749 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,749 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Nwam LLC owned about 0.07% of Winnebago Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WGO opened at $66.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

