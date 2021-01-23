Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 8,401 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

UNP stock opened at $207.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

