Nwam LLC Buys New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amgen by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after buying an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.31. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.