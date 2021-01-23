Nwam LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 129.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 27,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,615,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

