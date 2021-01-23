Nwam LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $92.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.