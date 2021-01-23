Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,315 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.74% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000.

Shares of COMT opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

