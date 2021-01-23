Nwam LLC Invests $1.67 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.