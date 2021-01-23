Nwam LLC Invests $1.83 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 18,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

IEF opened at $118.58 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.99 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.07.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

