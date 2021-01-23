Nwam LLC Invests $1.93 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.68.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $541.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a PE ratio of 153.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

