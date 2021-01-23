Nwam LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,871,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,647 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $238.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.52. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

