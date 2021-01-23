Nwam LLC Invests $1 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $164.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.25 and its 200-day moving average is $144.91. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $166.36.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

