Nwam LLC Lowers Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Natera by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.73.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $119.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $8,653,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,529,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 472,025 shares of company stock worth $41,055,454. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.