Nwam LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The Clorox by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in The Clorox by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $202.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.66. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $378,315.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,855.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

