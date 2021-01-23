Nwam LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average of $143.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.