Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $1,357,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.74.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $465.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

