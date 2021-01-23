Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,583 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.59. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $108.05.

