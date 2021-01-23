Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders bought a total of 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HON opened at $202.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.24 and a 200-day moving average of $179.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

