Nwam LLC Purchases New Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $283.60 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

