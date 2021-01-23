Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 26,462 iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,031,000 after acquiring an additional 925,761 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after acquiring an additional 860,109 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 900,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 801,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after acquiring an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.55 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

