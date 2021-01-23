Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 8,466 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $138.59 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.