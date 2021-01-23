Nwam LLC Sells 10,191 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 578.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $146.33 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.89 and its 200 day moving average is $140.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $414.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

