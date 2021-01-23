Nwam LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.64. The company has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.