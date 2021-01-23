Nwam LLC Sells 3,335 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,670 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 164.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.21.

FSLR stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,341,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,660,804. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

