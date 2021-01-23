Nwam LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after buying an additional 590,477 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,923,000 after buying an additional 656,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after buying an additional 710,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,995,000 after buying an additional 40,956 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,573,000 after buying an additional 257,416 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.09 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

