Nwam LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $448.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.45. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $451.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

