Nwam LLC Trims Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $121.11 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

