Nwam LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.99.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

