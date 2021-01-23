NXM 24-Hour Volume Tops $34.51 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, NXM has traded 47% higher against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $48.96 or 0.00151636 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $302.11 million and approximately $34.51 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00056478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00126278 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00077285 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00278784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00072266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040696 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,741,889 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,170,873 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

